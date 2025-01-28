Advertisement
DeepSeek's Explosive Success Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest. Check The Best Ones

Social media platforms have become a hotbed of discussions, with users sharing humorous memes celebrating the startup's explosive success.

Read Time: 2 mins
DeepSeek's Explosive Success Triggers Hilarious Meme Fest. Check The Best Ones
DeepSeek was founded in 2023 by 40-year-old Liang Wenfeng in Hangzhou, China.

China's groundbreaking AI model, DeepSeek, has taken the tech world by storm, outperforming prominent AI players like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude AI. Remarkably, the DeepSeek chatbot was developed at a fraction of the cost of its competitors, sparking concerns about the future of US AI dominance. The chatbot has catapulted to the top of the Apple app store charts and surpassed ChatGPT, while also sending ripples through the US stock market.

Social media platforms have become a hotbed of discussions, with users sharing humorous memes poking fun at the startup's success, as well as engaging in debates about the far-reaching implications of DeepSeek's AI technology. The company's meteoric rise is being seen as a significant milestone in the AI race, and its implications will likely be debated for weeks to come.

Here are some of the best memes going viral :

About DeepSeek

DeepSeek was founded in 2023 by 40-year-old Liang Wenfeng in Hangzhou, China. As per DeepSeek, its R1 model has demonstrated superior performance compared to OpenAI's o1-mini model across multiple benchmarks. Further, research conducted by Artificial Analysis reveals that DeepSeek's R1 model surpasses models developed by tech giants Google, Meta, and Anthropic in terms of overall quality.

Since its launch last week, the DeepSeek app has surged to the top of the US app store charts, surpassing ChatGPT as the most downloaded free app. The rapid rise of DeepSeek has sent ripples through the US tech market, with shares in AI-related firms such as Nvidia, Microsoft, and Meta experiencing a decline on Monday. 

DeepSeek AI, DeepSeek Memes, China Chatbot
