Couple Spends Rs 2 Lakh Creating Cardboard Cutout Guests For Wedding

A couple in the UK has spent nearly Rs 2 lakh on life-size cardboard cutouts of their friends so they could all 'attend' their wedding. Romanee and Sam Rondeau-Smith, from Bramley, Guildford, had big plans for their July wedding, reports Metro News. They had to hit pause on their plans for a big ceremony thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, and then moved their wedding date to August 14.

By the time August arrived, the coronavirus-indued lockdown had ended in the UK, but there were still a number of restrictions in place. Only 30 people were allowed to attend a wedding - but Romanee and Sam did not let that little detail hamper their plans any further.

To make sure that all their friends and family could attend their special day, the couple spent over 2,000 pounds (more than Rs 1.8 lakh) on cardboard cutouts, reports The Mirror. They were able to have 50 guests at their wedding without breaking any laws, due to the fact that their guests were all made of cardboard.

"Some weddings we go to the guests can be a bit static but these guys really took it to a new level!" their photographers, Hawaiian Shirt Photography, wrote on Facebook while sharing pictures from the unique ceremony. The pictures show the bride and groom posing with life-size cutouts of their friends.

Romanee said: "We had about 100 people on our guest list but when coronavirus hit, we had to rework our plans and the venue were really flexible.

"At the end of the day, we just want to get married so let's just go ahead - it helps that we're not high maintenance."

