Cops Save Blind Dog From Drowning, New York Police's Video Viral

The blind dog was rescued from the freezing waters.

In New York, a brave team of police officers saved an 8-year-old blind dog from a really cold pond. The New York Police Department got a call for help because a dog named Sparky was in big trouble at Baisley Pond Park in Queens.

Officers Branden Williams and Marc Esposito rushed to the scene. When they got there, they found Sparky, a senior border collie, stuck in some plants in the water. It was a scary situation because Sparky couldn't see and was in danger.

The officers didn't hesitate. They went into the water to rescue Sparky. They carefully carried him to safety. It was a challenging and brave rescue, and it was all caught on the body cameras of the police officers.

Thanks to the quick actions of these police officers, Sparky is safe and sound.

The department shared the footage on its Facebook page with a caption that reads, "After receiving 911 calls of a dog drowning in Baisley Pond yesterday, Officers Williams and Esposito from the 113 Precinct responded and entered the frigid water to rescue Sparky, an 8-year-old blind Border Collie. Thanks to the quick-thinking officers, Sparky and its owner were reunited at the emergency vet earlier today".



Watch the video here:

The video is receiving a lot of views, and users are appreciating the quick actions of these police officers.

"Much respect, officers, for saving such a vulnerable, precious pup. May God bless you," commented a user.

"Great job, and I hope Sparky recovers. They even covered him with their jacket," wrote another user.

"Thank you for your service, and thank you for saving the dog. I hope and pray you both are fine," commented a third user.