Colombian Woman Receives Lizard In Place Of Air Fryer From Amazon

The post quickly went viral on the social media platform X

While online shopping offers convenience at our fingertips, it can sometimes lead to frustration with wrong or defective deliveries. Despite the ease online stores provide, these mishaps can cause problems, as a recent incident involving a Colombian woman illustrates.

Imagine her surprise when she opened the package to find something entirely unexpected! A photo of her peculiar delivery went viral on social media, sparking a wave of online discussion.

According to a report by Marca, a woman named Sofia Serrano ordered an air fryer for her home. When the parcel arrived, she was horrified by what she found inside. Sofia shared her experience on her X handle (formerly Twitter).

Sofia, a resident of Colombia, had ordered an air fryer from the online shopping platform Amazon. Instead of the air fryer, she discovered a massive lizard inside the box. She posted a picture of the package with the caption, "We ordered an air fryer through Amazon and it arrived with a companion. I don't know if it was Amazon's fault or the carrier's fault," translated to English. She was shocked by the sight of such a large lizard. According to the report, Amazon has yet to provide a constructive solution to Sofia's issue. The report also mentioned that the lizard was identified as a Spanish Rock Lizard.

See the post here:

Pedimos una air fryer por Amazon y nos llegó con un acompañante 🙄 no sé si fue culpa de Amazon o la transportadora … buenos días! pic.twitter.com/BgYDi4qUev — Sofia Serrano (@sofiaserrano97) July 18, 2024

The post quickly went viral on the social media platform X, garnering over 4.1 million views. Several users commented on the post. One user wrote, "I'll die if this happens to me. On the other hand, I feel for the little animal; it must be all scared, hungry, and thirsty." Another user commented, "New fear unlocked."