Chinese Company Builds $44 Million 'Cash Mountain' To Show Off Year-End Bonuses

With the Chinese New Year (also known as the Spring Festival) fast approaching, most companies are getting ready to hand out year-end bonuses to their employees. One such company is a steel plant in the city of Nanchang, in China's Jiangxi province - and they are doing it in the most over-the-top way possible.
According to Shanghaiist, the steel plant built a "cash mountain" with banknotes worth over 300 million yuan ($44 million) to show off the amount being paid to employees as year-end bonuses. The money, approximately worth Rs 34 crores, was then distributed amongst the company's 5,000 employees.
Each lucky employee, therefore, got an average year-end bonus of 60,000 yuan - that's about Rs 62 lakhs!
"Such a big bonus, I don't know how to spend it all!" one employee was quoted as saying by the Shanghaiist.
This isn't the first time that a Chinese company has come with a 'quirky' way to distribute year-end bonuses. Last year, a company had its employees participate in a game show-inspired cash grab - giving them a limited amount of time to sweep up as much cash as they could.
What do you think of the cash mountain? Let us know using the comments section below.
trending news