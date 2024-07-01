Chile Family Halts Funeral To Watch Football Match, Video Is Viral

A user said, "They are paying him tribute by watching last match with him."

In a very unusual turn of events, a family in South America paused a funeral to watch a football match. A video of the same is doing rounds online and is receiving several reactions on the internet.

In the now-viral clip, the family can be seen watching a Copa America game between Chile and Peru on a big screen projector while sitting next to a dead relative's coffin. Further, the coffin is decorated with flowers and jerseys of football players, as per Morocco World News.

A poster in the prayer room near the coffin stated, "Uncle Fena, thank you for all the joyous moments you gave us. We will always remember you and your Condorian family."

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by user Tom Valentino. He wrote in the caption, "During a funeral that happened at the same time as a Chile vs. Peru Copa America match, the family paused the service to watch the game on a big screen in the prayer room. They even decorated the coffin with player jerseys for good luck."

Chile 🇨🇱: During a funeral that happened at the same time as a Chile vs. Peru Copa America match, the family paused the service to watch the game on a big screen in the prayer room. They even decorated the coffin with player jerseys for good luck. 😆

Since being shared, the post has amassed mixed reactions online.

"It's more like they are watching the last game with him. U can see the trophies and jerseys on the coffin," said a user.

Another wrote, "I'd hope when I pass my family would do the same for a Buckeye game."

"1000% it's what he would have wanted," commented a third person.

"If bro doesn't wake up for the game just know he's really gone," stated a person.

A fifth user added, "They are paying him tribute by watching last match with him."

"It was planned with watching the game together for the last time in mind. The trophies, jerseys, the placard," wrote a person.

Another user posted, "Meanwhile in Chile... when a funeral service takes place during Copa America."

"When Copa is more important funeral," commented another X user.