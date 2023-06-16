Canadian Woman Discovers Message In A Bottle Thrown In Sea 30 Years Ago

Trudy Shattler shared the image of the bottle on Facebook.

A Quebec woman finds a message in a bottle 34 years after a Newfoundland fisherman threw it into the water.

Sharing the image of the bottle found on the beach, she wrote on Facebook, "During the beachcombing today, I found a plastic bottle with a note inside."

"The note reads it was put in the water 10 miles off Fox Point in Port Au Choix. The weather was sunny with no wind. The note was dated May 29, 1989. This bottle has survived 34 years and 1 week. I would love to hear from the person who put this bottle in the water."

Sharing her excitement over the discovery, she wrote, "I am a professional beachcomber. I've always wanted to find a bottle with a message inside."

Ms. Shattler also attached a few pictures of the breathtaking icebergs in her front yard.

"The ice formations are incredible. I see a large cat and the man in the iceberg (the man and the mountain). A boat and a whale's tale I also have a picture on the hill; can you find the partridge? I hope everyone enjoys these photos as much as I have enjoyed taking them," she added.

According to the Trudy Shattler Facebook post, Gilbert Hamlyn from Port au Choix, Newfoundland, threw the bottle into the sea from his boat (Fox Point) on May 29, 1989. He had written that it was a sunny day with no wind. It was put in the water 10 miles off Port Au Choix.

She said that she found it on the back side of Pogachou, which is approximately 12 miles from St. Augustine River, Quebec. I have attached a picture of Mr. Hamlyn. Thanks everyone. Now back to the beaches.

Ms Shattler said that, unfortunately, Mr Hamlyn passed away two years ago. His son reached out to her and confirmed it was his dad.

She said, "I would like to thank everyone for sharing this post and bringing these bottles home after 34 years at sea. I will send it to his son as soon as possible."