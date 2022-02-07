This Company Is Rewarding Its Staff For Pandemic Work With Free Vacation

A British company is taking all its employees on a free vacation (Representative Image)

A British recruitment agency is offering its staff a holiday as a “thank you” gesture for working through the pandemic. Yolk Recruitment, based in Cardiff, has announced that it is taking all its 55 staff members and “not just the top billers'', to Tenerife, the largest of Spain's Canary Islands, off the coast of North-West Africa, on an all-inclusive company holiday in April. The company said this paid-for holiday comes on the back of a “historic 2021 results”. The holiday at a hotel in Tenerife will last four days.

"Yolk Folk are off to Tenerife. That's everyone. Not just the top billers or those that played a part in our historic 2021 results, but EVERYONE," the company said in a post on LinkedIn.

Saying that it could be one of the first Cardiff-based companies to offer such a holiday to its employees, Yolk Recruitment added that this has been made possible because “we strive to be bright, bold, better in everything we do, internally and externally”. The company further added, “Our purpose is building a culture where everyone wins! Which means no one can be left behind on this all-inclusive company holiday.”

Reacting to the post a user commented, "Now that's how to look after your employees."

According to a BBC report, the company estimates the holiday will cost it more than 100,000 pounds (roughly Rs 1-crore) for the four-day break.

Yolk's Chief Commercial Officer Pavan Arora said: "2020 was a really tough time on our whole industry - we went from the jobs market being put on hold to going into overdrive. Our staff have been on a journey, from going to remote working to hybrid back to remote...so we just wanted to put our arms around everyone and say thank you for the last two years."

The report also cited figures from the Office for National Statistics, Britain's largest independent producer of official statistics, and said there were 1.17 million job openings in October 2021, which was nearly 400,000 higher than before the pandemic. About 2.2 million people started a new job between July and September last year, showing a return to normalcy in the market.

Yolk Recruitment also announced new vacancies in the same LinkedIn post.