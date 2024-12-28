Bank Holidays In January 2025: Plan Your Financial Activities Around These Dates

As we usher in the new year, it would be great to know when the banks will be closed in January 2025. There will be approximately 15 bank holidays in the first month of the year, including the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays, which are weekly holidays. The new year will begin with a bank holiday on January 1st in some areas.

Although the RBI official list of bank holidays for the year has not yet been released, we have compiled a list of the key holidays for January 2025 to help you plan your work and banking activities.

While banks will be closed on these holidays, do not worry because your finances won't be stopped. You can still carry out daily transactions through internet banking and ATMs. However, banking operations may be limited during these holidays, so it's a good idea to confirm the dates with your local bank branch to avoid any inconvenience.

Here are the bank holidays in January 2025:

- 1 January 2025, Wednesday: New Year's Day - Across the country

- 6 January 2025, Monday: Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti - Several states

- 11 January 2025, Saturday: Missionary Day - Mizoram

- 11 January 2025, Saturday: Second Saturday - Across the country

- 12 January 2025, Sunday: Swami Vivekananda Jayanti - West Bengal

- 13 January 2025, Monday: Lohri - Punjab and other states

- 14 January 2025, Tuesday: Sankranti - Several states

- 14 January 2025, Tuesday: Pongal - Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh

- 15 January 2025, Wednesday: Thiruvalluvar Day - Tamil Nadu

- 15 January 2025, Wednesday: Tusu Puja - West Bengal and Assam

- 23 January 2025, Thursday: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti - Many States

- 24 January 2025, Saturday: Fourth Saturday - All over India

- 26 January 2025, Sunday: Republic Day - Across the country

-30 January 2025, Thursday: Sonam Losar - Sikkim

Important Note:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will officially announce the holiday list soon.

While banks are closed, you can still use ATMs and online banking for most transactions.

It's always best to confirm holiday dates with your specific bank to avoid any inconvenience.

Plan Ahead:

Knowing these dates will help you plan your financial activities accordingly, such as scheduling important payments or bank visits.