It's Raining Memes As Mumbai Experiences Unusually Chilly Weather

Red Chillies Entertainment shared memes as temperature dropped in Mumbai

Mumbai is experiencing unusually cold weather with the mercury plummeting to the season's lowest on Monday. At 13.2 degrees Celsius, the residents of the city shivered, preferring to remain inside their homes. Mumbai, incidentally, also witnessed rainfall over the weekend. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the temperature to dip further in the coming days. While being home, Mumbaikars did not miss the opportunity to roast the internet with fun-loving memes about the weather as they wrapped themselves in winter clothing and sipped their hot beverages.

Among those hit by the cold weather was Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment. It shared several behind-the-scenes images of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan shivering on the sets of Dilwale. Red Chillies Entertainment captioned the post, “Sweaters ki keemat tum kya jaano Delhi walon (Delhi residents, you would never be able to value sweaters). Yours sincerely, A Frozen Mumbaikar.” Usually, people refer to Delhi's harsh winter as the standard for referring to cold weather.

Others dug their heels deep into the “snow” to air their views. Sharing a GIF with the Game of Thrones phrase, “Winter is coming”, one user asked, “Should we declare official winter season for 2-3 days in Mumbai now?”

Should we declare official winter season for 2-3 days in Mumbai now?#mumbaiwinter#mumbaipic.twitter.com/swLQqhpeMk — Roads of Mumbai ???????? (@RoadsOfMumbai) January 10, 2022

Another shared an image of two homes surrounded by snow.

A third user shared another GIF of a kid removing his hat as a gesture of respect to the chill.

total respect for Mumbai's determined effort at winter today pic.twitter.com/AX8fgg5ED9 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 9, 2022

Another shared an image of actor Jack Nicholson covered in snow, and said Mumbai residents were feeling the same.

Here are a few more reactions:

Rain on Saturday and now cold wave #mumbaiwinter

Weather to Mumbaikars : pic.twitter.com/ClHOuaCoL1 — Lit Memes Mumbai (@Litmemesmumbai) January 10, 2022

Mumbai weather has become just as uncertain as my future.#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/9h6yYZCMBU — Anusha Shetty (@bluntisbrutal) January 8, 2022

As per the forecast of the Regional Meteorological Centre on January 12, for the next 24 hours, the maximum temperature in Mumbai would be around the 27 degrees Celsius mark, while the minimum temperature would be around 15 degrees Celsius.