Andy Murray's Tweet On Stefanos Tsitsipas Divides Twitter

Andy Murray shared a tweet criticising Stefanos Tsitsipas' long bathroom breaks.

Tennis star Andy Murray is in the news once again and not for the right reasons. He made it to the headlines not only for the match that he lost on Monday but also because of some scathing remarks against his opponent, Stefanos Tsitsipas. Mr Murray didn't seem to be too happy about losing the 2021 US Open Tennis Tournament men's singles first-round match to the world no. 3 tennis player. He begrudgingly tweeted about the long toilet breaks that Mr Tsitsipas took during the five-set match. Mr Murray wrote on Twitter, "Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitipas twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bazos to fly into space. Interesting."

Fact of the day. It takes Stefanos Tsitipas twice as long to go the bathroom as it takes Jeff Bazos to fly into space. Interesting. ???? ???? — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) August 31, 2021

Mr Murray was seen to be quite frustrated during the match when Mr Tsitipas took two long breaks of about seven minutes at the end of the second and fourth sets. Mr Tsitipas also took a medical timeout for an apparent foot injury. After the match, Mr Murray told the media, "It's just disappointing because I feel it influenced the outcome of the match."

Another player, Alexander Zverev, also had similar complaints against Mr Tsitsipas. Mr Zverev said that while rules permit such pauses, it's seldom taken to such extremes.

While he made his displeasure apparent, Mr Murray's tweet did not go down well with many Twitter users. John Dimabayao commented, "Come on Andy... Isn't there a proper venue to raise these complaints and start a conversation about the rules about timeouts and breaks?"

Come on Andy, I'm a fan and I don't approve of Stef's outright gamesmanship, but this is getting too petty. Isn't there a proper venue to raise these complaints and start a conversation about the rules about timeouts and breaks? — john dimabayao ???? (@julius_john) August 31, 2021

A Twitter page by the name Hustler Tennis also said, "You are better than this Andy, such a poor statement."

You are better than this Andy, such a poor statement https://t.co/thMhjvQIAB — Hustler Tennis (@HustlerTennis) August 31, 2021

Dr Zafeiris Petalas commented on Mr Murray's lengthy bathroom breaks in the 2012 US Open final and said, "Sounds like Andy has double standards. One rule for him and another for everyone else."

@andy_murray forgets that in the 2012 US Open final againat he also took a couple of lengthy 'bathroom' breaks in his eventual win against Djokovic. Sounds like Andy has double standards. One rule for him and another for everyone else ;) #Tsitsipashttps://t.co/BgiFw8ZItN — Dr. Zafeiris Petalas (@DrPetalas) August 31, 2021

Some users reacted with a bit of humour. Sports journalist James Gray wrote, "Andy Murray's return to Twitter over the last four months has been a great value. This might be a crowning moment."

Andy Murray's return to Twitter over the last four months has been great value.



This might be a crowning moment.#USOpen#ShotsFiredhttps://t.co/NJ7QJImbxf — James Gray (@jamesgraysport) August 31, 2021

Dailymail sportswriter Mike Dickinson, tweeted, "He's slept on it... and doubled down."

He's slept on it...and doubled down. https://t.co/lSCMiIrsLc — Mike Dickson (@Mike_Dickson_DM) August 31, 2021

However, there were others who loved Mr Murray's witty take. American author Neil McMahon, commented, "You gotta love Andy Murray's dry Scottish wit."

You gotta love Andy Murray's dry Scottish wit. https://t.co/htDrG94MaO — Neil McMahon (@NeilMcMahon) September 1, 2021

Another user said, "Love Andy Murray... brilliant match and tennis."

Sportswriter Joe Krishnan gave a funny twist to Mr Tsitsipas's name and turned it into, "Stefanos Tsitsonthetoiletandletstimepas."

Stefanos Tsitsonthetoiletandletstimepas — Joe Krishnan (@joekrishnan) August 31, 2021

