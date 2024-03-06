Anand Mahindra Acknowledges Child's Concerns Over Showroom Amenities

The young boy who raised a complaint against the lack of amenities in the Mahindra showroom.

A video featuring a young boy complaining that Mahindra car showrooms don't cater to children went viral on social media. The boy, referred to as a "little follower" of Mahindra Automotive, pointed out the lack of amenities for children compared to the refreshments provided for adults.

The video, shared by Vikas Garg on March 5, highlighted the concerns of the child, identified as "Master Advik" from Mumbai.

In the video, the boy questioned why facilities were primarily catered to adults and why there were no arrangements for children such as tea and coffee.

"Sir, this is an appeal by Master Advik, a little follower of Mahindra, to consider them equally influential in the decision-making process of buying a car," Mr Vikas captioned the video.

Anand Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, responded to the video, agreeing with Vikas's sentiments and acknowledging the significant impact children's voices hold in today's context.

The chairman of the Mahindra Group highlighted the importance of addressing children's perspectives in showroom experiences and committed to taking action based on Advik's suggestion in his post on March 6.

"Today, the voices and opinions of children are greatly influencing which car a family chooses to buy. And Advik is also right; we don't do enough to give importance to children in the showrooms. I know our team is going to be inspired to act on Advik's suggestion," Anand Mahindra said in his post.





The post quickly gained traction online, amassing over 2.26 lakh views, with social media users sharing their views in the comments section.

Some users applauded the initiative, while others cautioned against conflating the issue of entertaining children in showrooms with involving them in car purchase decisions.