'Alien' Log Covered In Strange Creatures Washes Up On New Zealand Beach

The bizarre tentacles are a species of barnacle in the family Lepadidae.

Internet is full of news about weird objects washing up on beaches. This time, a woman in New Zealand's North Island spotted a bizarre "alien" log that was covered in unusual sea creatures, according to Stuff. Kyley Morman was on her morning walk on the Papamoa beach in the Bay of Plenty when she stumbled upon the log on May 7. Speaking to the New Zealand-based outlet, the woman said she it was both amazing and gross at the same time.

"It had worm-like tentacles and living creatures in the shells," said Ms Morman.

The object was 5 metre long and entirely covered with dreadlock-like creatures.

Other locals, like Anita Bethune, who Stuff spoke to, also said they were intrigued by the "alien-like appearance" and sought to know what it was.

The video of the discovery soon started gaining traction on social media and started a debate. Some users wanted to know if the creatures were actually gooseneck barnacles.

The New York Post spoke to some experts who said these users are right. "Probably Lepas anatifera," Wilma Blom, marine invertebrate curator at Auckland Museum, told the outlet.

The bizarre tentacles are a species of barnacle in the family Lepadidae.

"They are eaten, particularly by Mediterranean cultures. However, I have never eaten them myself," she further said.

A department of conversation spokesperson told Stuff they were reasonably common around New Zealand.

Fox Weather said each log appendage is a separate animal. The fleshy stalk or peduncle grows between 1.5 and 30 inches long, and attaches to floating debris.

As per Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, at the end of the stalk is the capitulum, which is the body covered by shell plates.