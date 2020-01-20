After Cowboy Hats, Pigeon Wearing Tiny Sombrero Spotted In Nevada

A pigeon was seen with a tiny sombrero on its head in Reno.

A pigeon wearing a tiny sombrero was recently spotted in Nevada, following similar sightings of hat-wearing pigeons in Las Vegas. According to the New York Post, the bird was spotted in the city of Reno, sparking concerns about animal abuse as one of the hat-wearing pigeons in Las Vegas died earlier this week.

Reno's City Manager Sabra Newby shared two photos of the pigeon, wearing a tiny sombrero - a broad-brimmed felt or straw hat - on Twitter Wednesday.

"So I'm out in the field on a ride along with parking enforcement, and what do I see? It appears to be a pigeon with a sombrero...." wrote Ms Newby.

In a statement to KOLO TV, she termed the act "inhumane" and said: "While quirky or fun, it's still inhumane. "The birds suffered when this exact thing happened last year in Las Vegas. One of them recently died. We don't want copycats."

The pictures, meanwhile, sparked much concern online.

"This is simply cruelty to animals. It is not cute," wrote one person on Twitter. "This nonsense needs to END!" said another.

"Reno cares about our animals," Ms Newby said. "They need protection and don't need to become a punchline."

Last month, pigeons wearing tiny cowboy hats were rescued from the streets of Las Vegas by animal rights activists. It is not clear whether the incidents in Reno and Las Vegas are related.