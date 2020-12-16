A List Of All The Long Weekends In 2021. You're Welcome

A list of long weekends in 2021 so you can plan your holiday calendar.

Long weekends really are the chocolate chips in the cookie of life. In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic changed life as we knew it, altering the way we socialise and putting a halt to travel plans and vacations. However, with the new year just around the corner, people are hoping that 2021 will mean a return to normalcy. As the world gets ready to bid goodbye to 2020 and welcome 2021, here is a list of all the long weekends in the new year. This list of long weekends in 2021 will help you plan your holiday calendar and mark days out for short getaways or relaxing at home.

Long Weekends In January 2021

January 1, Friday - New Year Day

January 14, Thursday - Makar Sankranti, Pongal

January 26, Tuesday - Republic Day

If you mark a holiday on January 15, which falls on Friday, you can enjoy a mega-long weekend. Similarly, a day off on January 25 - Monday - will mean four days of chutti.

Long Weekends In February 2021

February 16, Tuesday - Basant Panchami

While there are no long weekends in February 2021, you could take the day off on February 15 - a Monday - to enjoy four days of holidays together around the festival of Basant Panchami.

Long Weekends In March 2021

March 11, Thursday - Maha Shivratri

March 29, Monday - Holi

Holi in 2021 will fall on a Monday, which means a long weekend to enjoy the festival. And a day off on March 12 will allow you to enjoy a four-day weekend too.

Long Weekends In April 2021

April 2, Friday - Good Friday

April 2020 had two long weekends, both spent under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The year 2021 will have one long weekend. However, Gudi Padwa will fall on April 13, a Tuesday, so if you take a day's leave on Monday, you can enjoy a four-day weekend.

Long Weekends In May 2021

May 13, Thursday - Eid ul-Fitr

May 13 is Eid ul-Fitr. If you can take leave on Friday, it will mean an extended weekend to lie in and relax.

Long Weekends In July 2021

July 12, Monday - Rath Yatra

July 20, Tuesday - Bakri Eid

One long weekend in July 2021 and a potential long weekend if you can take a day's leave on Monday, July 19.

Long Weekends In August 2021

August 30, Monday - Janmashtami

There's one long weekend towards the end of August so you can start September on a happy note.

Long Weekends In September 2021

September 10, Friday - Ganesh Chaturthi

Long Weekends In October 2021

October 15, Friday - Dussehra

Long Weekends In November 2021

November 19, Friday - Guru Nanak Jayanti

In 2021, Dhanteras will fall on November 3 (Wednesday), and Diwali on November 4 (Thursday). So if you take the day off on Friday, that's an extended festive weekend for you!

Long Weekends In December 2021

Christmas will fall on a Saturday in December, so if you take Friday or Monday off, you have a long weekend to celebrate.

What are you planning to do on the long weekends of 2021? Let us know using the comments section.