'90s Kids Bid Goodbye To Yahoo Messenger As It Shuts Down Today

What is your favourite Yahoo Messenger memory?

Offbeat | | Updated: July 17, 2018 11:41 IST
Yahoo Messenger will be shut down on July 17, 2018.

For a lot of '90s kids in India, logging into Yahoo Messenger after school to "buzz" their friends became one of their first experiences of the World Wide Web. However, as Yahoo confirmed earlier that it would be shutting down its once-popular messaging app on July 17, it's time for nostalgia to flood the Internet. According to reports, users will have six months to download their chat history, and those who try to use Yahoo Messenger today will be redirected to the new group messaging app Squirrel.

In the age of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, the news of Yahoo Messenger's demise is not entirely shocking, but it has made many on the Internet fondly recall their days of chatting with school friends and setting 'IMvironments'.

Here are some reactions to the news:

Yahoo Messenger was launched in 1998. In a statement on their website, Yahoo said that Messenger was going away because "as the communications landscape continues to change over, we're focusing on building and introducing new, exciting communications tools that better fit consumer needs."

