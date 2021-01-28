5-Year-Old Filmed Driving A Land Cruiser In Pakistan. Video Is Viral

A five-year-old was filmed driving an SUV in Pakistan.

Police in Pakistan have sprung into action to identify the parents of a young boy who was filmed driving an SUV on a busy road. In a video which has emerged from Multan - Pakistan's seventh largest city - the boy was seen standing behind the wheel of black Toyota Land Cruiser V8. According to Dunya News, the child in the video is five-years-old.

In the short clip which has been widely circulated online, he was seen standing upright to reach the pedals of the SUV while navigating it on the city's busy Bosan Road. No adults could be seen inside the Land Cruiser with him.

Incredibly enough, the underage driver was not stopped at any of the police check points. Nor was he spotted by cops or traffic wardens on one of the city's busiest roads. However, police jumped into action to identify the child's parents after the video began to go viral on social media.

Watch the video below:

A small kid driving Landcruiser in Multan ???? how's his feet even touching pedals. Whose kid is this ???? pic.twitter.com/h5AXZztnYb — Talha (@talha_amjad101) January 26, 2021

The footage has sparked anger as well as concern among viewers and once again highlighted the issue of underage driving.

In the comments section, several people criticised the boy's parents for letting him drive at such a young age and said it would put him as well as others around him at risk.

"This is really insane, it's really more than just being irresponsible. The family doesn't even show any care for their own kid, forget the ones around him," wrote one Twitter user.

"I got anxiety looking at this," another said.

A senior traffic police officer told Samaa TV that officials have now been instructed to look for the child's parents. Action will be taken against the parents for putting the lives of the child and others in danger, Chief Traffic Officer Zafar Buzdar said.