10 Tricks Used To Make Food Look Amazing In Advertisements

Have you ever wondered about the discrepancy between the delicious, tall burger that is advertised on the menu and the soggy mess you receive in real life? And what about cold coffee? Why is it never silky smooth like in commercials? The answer, of course, lies in the photography.

Advertisers use all kinds of tricks to make food appear amazing, which often results in differences between the photo and the actual product. In some cases, this is done to make the food look better. In others, it is because of limitations that photographers face while photographing certain food items. Ice cream, for example, tends to melt very quickly under harsh camera lights. To counter that, brands often use mashed potatoes mixed with food colouring to imitate scoops of ice cream!

A video by Insh explores this and nine other tricks employed by advertisers to make food look amazing. Click play to find out why your real-life burger can never quite match up to the reel-life version.

