Video: Feeding Dogs Leads To Heated Argument In Noida Housing Complex

A woman got into a heated argument with several residents of a Noida high-rise last night over feeding dogs in the residential society. The argument went on for almost two hours and only stopped after police interference. The incident happened last night in Noida's Supertech Ecociti, Sector 137. A video of the incident has gone viral on the social media.

In the video, a woman and a group of residents can be seen arguing after she reportedly fed dogs inside society premises. As the argument went on, people from neighbouring residential societies also joined in.

The matter was finally reported to police after the argument couldn't reach an end after two hours. The police suggested that there should be a designated place for feeding dogs.

Incidents of dog bites and disputes over feeding dogs are commonly reported in Noida high-rises. A dog policy was implemented in Noida last year by the local administration to control such cases.