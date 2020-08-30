Unlock 4: Noida Metro Services To Resume From September 7

The services of the Noida-Greater Noida metro were suspended on March 22 (Representational)

Services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro rail, which were shut down five months ago amid the COVID-19 outbreak, will resume from September 7, officials said on Saturday.

The decision comes after the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines for "Unlock 4" on Saturday evening and allowed metro rail operations in a graded manner.

"As per the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs under ''Unlock 4'', the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will be resuming its services on the Aqua Line for public from September 7, 2020 onwards in a calibrated manner," Ritu Maheshwari, Managing Director of the NMRC, which operated the rail network, said.

Further details on the metro functioning and its usage by the general public will be shared once a detailed standard operating procedure (SOP) on metros is issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the Uttar Pradesh government in the next few days, Ms Maheshwari said.

The services of the Noida-Greater Noida metro were suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers, according to NMRC officials.