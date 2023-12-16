Video: Drunk Men Assault Guards With Stick In Housing Complex Near Noida

A footage showing the accused threatening and assaulting guards has gone viral.

Four men were arrested for assaulting the security guards who tried to stop them from creating ruckus while being drunk in a housing complex in Greater Noida West last night.

One of them is seeing gulping down liquor from a bottle while making indecent gestures at the guard filming him. Another footage, captured on CCTV, showing them threatening and assaulting the guards has gone viral.

The incident occurred at the Samridhi Grand Avenue housing complex and the accused were identified as a tenant and his friends - Brajesh Kumar Singh, Aman Tripathi, Randhir Mishra and Ankit.

They were drinking liquor in the complex and creating ruckus. When the guards protested, the accused entered the guardroom and assaulted the on-duty security guards and their supervisor. They slapped the guards and even attacked them with sticks, the footage showed.

On information, cops reached the spot and took the accused to the police station. A case was later registered based on the guards' complaint. Further investigation is on.

A similar incident was reported from Supertech Eco Village-3 housing complex in Greater Noida West in September. Two drunk men were seen creating ruckus while sitting on the railing of a balcony of a 5th-floor apartment in that incident.