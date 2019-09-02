Accused In Mohammad Akhlaq's Killing, Out On Bail, Arrested In Noida

Mohammad Akhlaq, 52, was beaten to death in 2015.

An accused in the 2015 killing of Mohammad Akhlaq in Dadri was arrested after an exchange of fire with police in Noida today, officials said.

Hari Om, who was wanted in at least four criminal cases, was shot in the leg, the police said. He was out on bail.

"When the police team reached the spot, Hari Om started tried to flee. When asked by police to stop for inquiry, he opened fire, inviting retaliatory action," a police spokesperson said.

"The accused got a bullet injury in his leg and was soon arrested by the police team. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment," the official said.

Hari Om is one of the 18 men accused of killing 52-year-old Mohammad Akhlaq over suspicions that he had stored beef in his house.

All accused in the case are currently out on bail. Some of them had even attended an election event addressed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in March this year.

