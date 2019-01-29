On Video, Cop Showers Cash On Schoolgirls At Republic Day Event

Parents upset after constable 'showers' cash on schoolgirls at Republic Day event in Nagpur

Highlights Group of Class 6 girls were performing on stage on Republic Day Cop on duty, in the locality in Nagpur, dropped in to watch the event People liked the dance and wanted to give cash to the girls, said the cop

A police constable in Nagpur was removed from his posting after he was caught on video 'showering' notes on a group of young schoolgirls, who were dancing on stage to mark Republic Day.

Constable Pramod Walke was shunted out of his beat duty and a probe was ordered yesterday.

The constable was on duty in the vicinity and had dropped in to watch the programme at the Zila Parishad school, where a group of Class 6 girls were performing on stage, while a patriotic was being played.

In the video, Mr Walke can be seen climbing on the stage, taking a wad of currency notes, circling them in the air and showering it on the girls, much to the shock of the audience.

#WATCH Police constable showers cash on students during Republic Day function at a government school in Nagpur district's Nand. The police constable was suspended following the incident. (26 January) #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/nyTZeRCznO — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

Videos of the bizarre incident shot by many on their mobile phones, went viral, prompting the girls' parents to demand action against the policeman for the alleged indiscretion.

Confirming the incident, another police officer, Santosh Vairagade said that Constable Walke has written a letter explaining his action.

He defended himself saying he had gone there for crowd control, but some people, "impressed by the girls' performance", collected cash and requested him to go on the stage and present it to them on their behalf.

"But after stepping on the stage, the constable's act was found objectionable, though his body language did not suggest vulgarity," Mr Vairagade told reporters.

(With inputs from IANS & ANI)