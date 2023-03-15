49-Year-Old Man Dies While Playing Badminton In Maharashtra

Police registered an accidental death case and further probe is on. (Representational)

A 49-year-old man died while playing badminton in Pachpaoli area in Nagpur, police said.

Gunnu Dharmu Lohara, resident of Yadav Nagar, collapsed while playing badminton with a friend around 6.45 am on Monday, said an official.

He was rushed to the Central Railway Hospital in an unconscious state and declared dead by the doctors there.

Police registered an accidental death case and further probe is on, the official added.

