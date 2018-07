The injured children were admitted to different hospitals in the district. (Representation

At least 14 school children were were injured and some of them seriously so, when their van collided with a truck on Kairana bypass road in the neighbouring Shamli district this morning, police said.



The injured have been admitted to different hospitals in the district.





The private vehicle, carrying students of different schools, was going from Bhura village to Kairana when the accident took place, the police added.

For more Muzaffarnagar news, click here.