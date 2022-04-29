Woman's Body Stuffed Inside Gunny Bag Found On Mumbai's Versova Beach

The gunny bag with the decomposed body was found floating along the sea shore(Representational)

The body of a 19-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a gunny bag on Versova beach in the western suburbs of Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The gunny bag with the decomposed body was found floating along the sea shore at JP Road on Thursday evening, an official said. The woman, identified as Goregaon resident Sonam Shukla, had been strangled with an internet cable and her hands and feet were tied, he said.

The woman's parents had filed a missing person's complaint at Goregaon police station on Tuesday, the official said, adding that her identity was established following a search.

A case under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC has been registered and a probe is underway to nab the killer, he said.

