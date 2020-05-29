With Highest Coronavirus Cases, Lockdown Likely To Continue In Mumbai After May 31

Mumbai has reported a total of 35,485 cases with 25,694 active cases

While relaxations are likely in Maharashtra, state capital Mumbai is likely to see a continuation of the lockdown as the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise.

Speaking on the lockdown and possible relaxations, the state's Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said, "We will review the situation on the 29th or 30th of May and we will assess the situation then. After the 31st we have some relaxations in mind, depending on the instructions from Mr Narendra Modi. If the Hon'ble Prime Minister wants to extend the lockdown we have to observe that."

Officials in Maharashtra say, much will depend on the view the centre takes. Top leaders like Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar are in favour of a gradual opening up with caution. However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been cautious saying that he does not want to roll back any lockdown which he may have to do if cases spike a lot more.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a meeting on Thursday with municipal commissioners and district magistrates of 13 cities which account for 70 per cent of the total coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country. The cities are Mumbai, Chennai, New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Indore, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu and Thiruvallur.

However, some relaxations are planned even if the lockdown continues as cases in Maharashtra and Mumbai continue rising. These are relaxations that are being discussed by the state government. Industry voices have pointed out that the economy can restart only when sales happen and that will not happen till the lockdown is in place.

The Maharashtra Cabinet is expected to meet over the next few days to decide on a way forward as Lockdown4 nears its end. Health officials in the state say opening up may be an option after the state creates additional medical infrastructure to accommodate COVID-19 cases.

Mumbai has also reported 1,135 deaths and the lockdown is unlikely to be lifted in the coming few days. 8,650 patients have recovered in the city and on Thursday Mumbai reported 1,467 new cases and 38 deaths. Maharashtra reported 2,598 new cases and 85 deaths on Thursday. The state now has 59,546 cases, 1,982 deaths with 38,939 active cases.