Mumbai Teen Rapes Minor Girl After Promising Marriage, Arrested: Police

The accused has been arrested under various sections of POCSO Act

A teenager has been arrested by Borivali police in the metropolis for allegedly raping a minor girl several times after promising marriage and impregnating her, an official said on Monday.

The accused and the 16-year-old girl knew each other from school and the matter came to light last week after the girl's mother found medical abortion pills in her home, said the Borivali police station official.

"The girl narrated the ordeal after her mother confronted her about the pills. A case was registered on Thursday. She has said the accused had promised marriage and would repeatedly rape her in his room," he said.

Senior policeman Laxman Dumbre of Borivali police station said the 17-year-old accused has been arrested under sections of rape and whoever voluntarily causes a woman with child to miscarry among others of IPC and provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.