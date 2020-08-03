Red Alert For Mumbai, Other Districts For 'Extremely Heavy Rain' Tomorrow

Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad may get more than 204.5mm of rain in 24 hours (File photo)

India's financial capital Mumbai and a few neighbouring districts are on red alert for "extremely heavy rainfall" on Tuesday and Wednesday after the weather department upgraded its earlier "very heavy" forecast today.

Apart from Mumbai, the alert has been issued for Thane, Pune, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra.

These districts may get more than 204.5mm of rain in 24 hours, the India Meteorological Department predicted.

Palghar district would get heavy to very heavy rains at a few places on Tuesday and the intensity would increase on Wednesday, the IMD added.

Other districts in the state were very likely to get rain and thundershowers in isolated places in the next two day, IMD said.

Mumbai, the most populated city in the country, faces an annual problem with extremely heavy rainfall during the rainy season. The city's infrastructure can barely cope with the erratic downpour leading to flood-like situation and damage to property, even deaths.

Last year, the heaviest rain in a decade in Maximum City caused a number of deaths and triggered massive rail, road and air transport disruptions.