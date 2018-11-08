Burst Crackers Beyond Deadline? There Will Be Action, Says Mumbai Police

The air quality in Mumbai worsened and entered the poor category on Diwali.

Seven people have been detained in Mumbai for bursting firecrackers on Diwali beyond the deadline set by the Supreme Court, Deputy Commissioner of the city, Abhishek Trimukhe, said on Wednesday, adding that action would be taken against those who breached the top court's order.

The air quality in Mumbai worsened and entered the poor category on Wednesday evening. According to System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday evening was 221.

Mr Trimukhe said that the police received a "good response" on Diwali and most people followed the order of the top court.

"Public gave us a good response overall. Most of them have followed police's request and the Supreme Court's order. Legal action is being taken against those who didn't follow the order. Seven people have been detained," he said.

Increasing toxicity in the air across India had promoted the top court to come up with immediate measures to curb the rising air pollution. It allowed bursting of crackers from 8 pm to 10 pm only on Diwali and other festivals. It had also allowed manufacture and sale of only "green crackers", which have a low light and sound emission and less harmful chemicals.

The court had asked the police to ensure that banned firecrackers were not sold and said in case of any violation, the station house officer (SHO) of the police station concerned would be held personally liable and it would amount to committing contempt of the court.

The decision from the court came on a clutch of petitions on behalf of three minors seeking a ban on the sale of firecrackers and manufacturing.



(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)