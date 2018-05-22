Maharashtra Cop Allowed Sex Change Surgery, His Seniors Have One Question

The Majalgaon police constable's roller-coaster of a journey is finally coming to a halt, one through which she never stopped fighting, and ran to and fro from every official concerned, requesting them to grant her plea. After verbal assurances last year, the 29-year-old had met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on March 21 this year, when she got the state government's official permission to undergo the surgery.
Jubilant lot
A happy Salve, who now prefers to be called Lalit Kumar, said, "I met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on March 21. He'd then assured me that the matter would be resolved on an urgent basis. I was sure that the government would give me a positive response.
"After her meeting with the CM, we were hopeful that she would get the official permission... and see, she's got it now!" he exulted.
Awaiting instructions
Her colleagues with the Beed police, though, are unclear, and a little worried, on the appropriate way to address her and treat her after the surgery, and are waiting for guidelines on the same from the Home department.
CommentsThe Beed SP had sent a letter to the state DGP, who then wrote to the Home ministry regarding this. Beed Superintendent of Police Shreedhar Govindrajan said, "We have given her permission for the surgery, as well as leave. We are awaiting Home department's directions on the right way to treat her in a special case like this, as in our records, she will remain a woman constable even after the surgery. Hence, guidelines need to be issued, which will be followed in Salve's case, and others that may follow."
