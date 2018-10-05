BARC Scientist's Son,17, Found Dead; Was Seen Leaving Home Near Mumbai

Naman's family identified him through his clothes, watch and mobile.

The body of a BARC research scientist's 17-year-old son, who went missing after leaving his Mumbai home on September 23, was found on Thursday, near the Elephanta Caves, at Mora Sagarai beach.

The police say Naman Dutt, a Class 12 student, drowned.

"Prima facie it is a case of suicide," said police officer Anil Deshmukh, adding, "Might be under depression he took this step."

Naman lived with his parents, BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre) scientist Bhaskar Dutt and psychologist Chandra Ramamurthy in Vashi in Navi Mumbai.

The police in Gharapuri, where his body was found, told their counterparts in Vashi that a young boy's body had been found near the Elephanta Caves. The body was decomposed, so the autopsy was carried out on the spot.

On September 23, the family had gone to sleep around 10 pm. Naman's parents say they "bid Naman good night and went to our room".

In the middle of the night, his father got up for water and saw that Naman was not in his room.

After searching the neighbourhood and visiting the railway station and bus stands, they went to the police in the morning.

CCTV footage from the apartment complex showed the teen, in jeans and a t-shirt, leaving around 10.30 pm with a bag.

Naman's parents circulated his photo on social media.

The family has said that Naman was withdrawn and was being treated for depression. He had been badly affected by a road crash a year ago, when a relative had died and his father had survived.

A promising student, Naman had been preparing for IIT exams.