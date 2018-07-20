Raped By Her In-Laws, Woman In Meerut Given Triple Talaq, Say Police

The woman has alleged that she was often beaten up, confined to a room and kept hungry for long.

A woman has accused her husband of giving her triple talaq and her father-in-law and brother-in-law of raping her after her parents failed to meet a huge demand of dowry from them, the police said today.

Following the complaint by the woman, four members of her in-laws' family have been charged with rape and other penal offences, including the torture for dowry, said Meerut Senior Superintendent of of Police Rajesh Kumar Pandey. He said the case against the four has been registered at the Kharkhauda police station in the district.

The police said that the woman, a resident of a village under Kharkhauda police station area, had been married to a native of Dhaulana area near Hapur and her in-laws had been allegedly demanding a car and Rs 2 lakh in cash from her parents as dowry.

The woman has alleged that for her failure to meet her in-laws' dowry demand, she was often beaten up, confined to a room and kept hungry for long.

The three-month pregnant woman, who also has a daughter, has alleged that one day her father-in-law and her brother-in-law's spouse raped her in absence of her husband, the police said.

The husband, on hearing of her wife's complaint of sexual assault by his father and brother-in-law, divorced her under talaq-ul-biddat (triple talaq) and told her to leave the house, the police said.