Video: Under-Construction Building Razed In Lucknow, Nearby Home Develops Cracks

The demolition of a three-storey under-construction building in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow led to the development of cracks in a house adjacent to it. The demolition took place in Lucknow's Aryanagar today.

Police and civic body officials first barricaded the building, where a basement was being dug illegally, with a rope and surrounded it from all sides to carry out the demolition process. When the demolition took place, people living in the nearby areas were evacuated immediately.

Visuals show debris, rocks, and rubble were strewn on the ground after the building was razed. Locals living near the building had raised concerns over illegal construction going on in the basement, prompting the authorities to take swift action.

"We resisted as officials also tied a rope around our house for the demolition process. It was a three-storey building with a basement. The building belongs to a priest and it was non-functional for the past six to seven months," a local said.