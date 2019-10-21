Shuva Dutta, Editor Of Bengali Daily Bartaman, Dies At 67

Shuva Dutta, the editor of leading Bengali daily ''Bartaman'', died at a city hospital on Monday.

Shuva Dutta, the editor of leading Bengali daily ''Bartaman'', died at a city hospital on Monday after a prolonged illness, family sources said. She was 67. Ms Dutta, younger sister of veteran journalist and founder-editor of the newspaper Barun Sengupta, used to edit ''Sukhi Grihakon''- a family magazine of the publication before becoming the editor of the daily.

She had taken over the reins of the newspaper after Mr Sengupta's demise in 2008.

Ms Dutta is survived by her daughter Rupanjana.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Left Front chairman Biman Bose and CPI(M)state secretary Surya Kanta Mishra have condoled her death.

The chief minister also visited the hospital to pay her tribute to Ms Dutta.

The governor expressed his grief over the demise of the editor and conveyed his condolence to the bereaved family, friends, fellow journalists and readers of her newspaper.

Condoling Ms Dutta's death, Ms Banerjee tweeted "Deeply saddened at the passing away of the editor of Bartaman newspaper Shuva Dutta. Condolences to her family, friends and admirers."

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.