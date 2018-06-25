He Dialled An Online Shopping Giant, Got An SMS To Join The BJP Instead A call to the customer care of an online shopping portal sent him an invite for the membership of a political party

Share EMAIL PRINT A headphone order that sent him hair oil and a number for BJP membership Kolkata: A football fan in Kolkata didn't want to disturb his family while watching World Cup matches late night. So he ordered two sets of headphones compatible with his TV. This from a mega online shopping portal.



The package arrived on Friday. He was out of town. His wife took the package and handed it over to him on Saturday when he returned.



The football enthusiast tore open the package, excited no end about the headphones. But lo and behold, inside was one bottle of some kind of oil.



Hugely annoyed, he called the first online portal number he could find - thoughtfully printed on the package in which the bottle of oil had arrived.



The call went through, rang once and disconnected. He was about to hit redial when he got the SMS welcoming him to the primary membership of the BJP.



He didn't join the dots immediately. And called the same 1800 number again.



Again one ring. Then disconnection. Then the same SMS.



Worried, he told friends who called and got the BJP invites too.



The customer, by then at his wits end, went online, found another customer care number for the online shopping portal, got through and complained.



The customer care executive asked him, where did you find that other 1800 number? He said, on your package itself! The executive said, we don't know anything about this number. If anyone calls seeking your details, please don't share.



Today, around 10 am, the football fan received a call from the online shopping portal. They said, "please use the oil sent to you accidentally. Or throw it away. We are sending you the headphones. Sadly, we have only one pair at the moment. We can only give that one. We will refund your money for the other set."



The football fan, by now, had become so suspicious of the entire situation, he said, what if you demand the oil back from me at some other time? Please give it to me in writing that you will not.

The online shopping portal executive said he would talk to higher management and get back with some letter of assurance.



The football fan has kept the bottle of oil in the locker in his cupboard.



And is watching football with his TV on mute.



