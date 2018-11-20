Fire In Kolkata's Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute, No Casualties

Tge minor blaze was put off in half an hour time by three fire tenders (Representational)

A fire broke out in the genetic research wing of Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI)Tuesday but there was no report of any casualty, Fire Brigade officials said.

The fire broke out in the genetic research wing which is housed in a building adjacent to the main hospital building in the Kalighat area of the city, they said.

The fire triggered panic among the patients and relatives in the hospital building initially but no evacuation was needed and the minor blaze was put off in half an hour time by three fire tenders, a fire brigade official said.

The fire brigade personnel suspect that the flame could have originated from a meter box in the block housing the genetic research wing.

There was no report of any casualty in the flames, the official added.

A fire also broke out at a multi-storied building at Topsia area in eastern part of the city on Tuesday morning, the official said.

Two fire tenders contained the flames in half an hour after evacuating people from some offices located within the building at Topsia, he said.

Another fire was reported at Posta area but was put off by two fire tenders shortly afterwards.