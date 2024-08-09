Watch: Wayanad Farewell To Soldiers, Dog Squad Who Helped In Rescue Op

Indian Army personnel were greeted by the locals with chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'.

Indian Army personnel in Kerala's Wayanad received a heartwarming farewell after completing 10-day rescue operations in the city that was ravaged by a deadly massive landslide.

The Kochi Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), expressing deep appreciation for the bravery and selflessness displayed by the soldiers, said, "We are deeply grateful to our brave heroes who risked everything during the landslide rescue operations...Your courage and sacrifice won't be forgotten."

The soldiers were accompanied by their canine units.

Wayanad's Chooralmala and Mundakkai were hit by massive landslides on July 30, claiming over 300 lives and causing widespread damage.

The Indian Army along with Indian Air Force and state authorities carried out a daring rescue mission for over 10 days.

On Tuesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that his government will ensure world-class rehabilitation in the affected areas that will serve as an example.

Addressing a press conference, he said, "We will ensure world-class rehabilitation. Our goal is to implement a resettlement model that can serve as an example for the nation and the world."

