Kerala's Top Cop Wears A Bus Conductor's Uniform For A Day

283 Shares EMAIL PRINT On Labour Day, KSRTC managing director Tomin Thachankary travelled in a bus as a conductor Thiruvananthapuram: When a boss leads by example on Labour Day, he gets the good wishes of the staffers. Even if it means taking a ride on a state-run bus for 119 kilometres in the summer heat, standing with a bag full of bus tickets and loose change, one hand holding on to the grab rails for support as the tyres went over potholes.



Tomin Thachankary, a senior officer of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), left the comfort of his home on a public holiday, changed into a blue uniform and went inside a public bus like a conductor doing his daily thing on just another day.



"Till the time I don't know the work they do, how can I lead them? It will also give me an opportunity to interact with commuters," the KSTC managing director told reporters.



As the long-distance bus started from Kerala's capital Thiruvananthapuram towards Guruvayoor, 285 kilometres away, Mr Thachankary started collecting tickets.



In videos posted by commuters, he was seen greeting the passengers and occasionally dipping his hand into the bag to look for change.



Mr Thachankary got down at Thiruvalla, 119 km from where the bus started.

He said he wants to understand how the loss-making entity is performing in order to bring it out of the red. Mr Thachankary is also Additional Director General of Police. He was made the managing director of KSRTC only two weeks ago.



The officer will not stop only at walking in the shoes of a conductor. He has ambitions. "I will soon turn a driver. I have already applied for the licence," Mr Thachankary said.



The workers rose against this exploitation and demanded paid leaves, proper wages and breaks. The Labour Day annually celebrates the achievements of the workers.



