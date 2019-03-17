Nun Who Protested Against Kerala Bishop Says Witnesses In 'Extreme Fear'

Sister Anupama expressed disappointment over the delay in filing the charge-sheet against Bishop Mulakkal

A nurse who protested against rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal said witnesses in the case of alleged rape of a 44-year-old nun live in "extreme fear."

Sister Anupama also expressed disappointment over the delay in filing the charge-sheet against Bishop Mulakkal.

"We witnesses are in extreme fear. The investigation of this case is over, and the charge-sheet was to be filed in the court. Due to some reasons, the charge-sheet is getting delayed," she told reporters.

"Two months back, there was an attempt to transfer us all to various parts of the country and to isolate the complainant nun. We want the charge-sheet to be filed as soon as possible and the safety of witnesses. Don't know how long we'll be able to withstand the situation," she said.

Sister Anupama's statement comes after five nuns, she included, approached Kottayam Superintendents of Police (SP) to submit a petition seeking a speedy submission of the charge-sheet against Bishop Mulakkal.

Bishop Mulakkal has been accused of raping a nun several times between 2014 and 2016 and is currently out on bail.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.