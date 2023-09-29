Heavy Rain In Kerala Causes Flooding, Traffic Jams; Alert Issued

An Orange Alert indicates very heavy rains -- 11 cm to 20 cm. (File)

Incessant heavy rains lashed several parts of Kerala, flooding low-lying areas and causing traffic snarls on Friday, prompting authorities to sound an alert for the hilly regions and coastal areas across the state.

Though no major casualties were reported anywhere in the state, normal life was affected in many places due to continuous rains accompanied by gusty winds since last night and intense waterlogging.

Shutters of some dams including Peppara and Neyyar Dams near the state capital were raised following a rise in the water level, and fishermen were directed not to venture into the sea due to inclement weather and rough sea, authorities here said.

In the wake of continuous rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an 'Orange Alert' in four districts -- Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kannur and Kasaragod.

The rest of the 10 districts -- Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kozhikode -- were placed under 'Yellow Alert', IMD sources said.

An Orange Alert indicates very heavy rains -- 11 cm to 20 cm, and Yellow Alert predicts heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Urging people to maintain extra vigil, the Kerala Disaster Management Authority said the continuous heavy rains may cause hazards such as landslides and flashfloods in hilly areas.

So, people living in disaster-prone areas in the mountains should be shifted to safer places, KSDMA said here in a statement. It also advised people to completely avoid nighttime journey through mountainous regions.

The agency also urged people on the coast to be extra cautious in view of the rough seas and take steps to protect equipment used for their livelihood, including fishing nets, boats and so on.

In view of the Orange Alert in Thiruvananthapuram, District Collector Geromic George banned all kinds of mining and quarrying as well as tourism activities in both coastal and as well as hilly areas, an official statement said here.

Health Minister Veena George cautioned the public about the possible spread of contagious diseases due to the continuous rains, and said that hospitals have been put on alert and the availability of essential medicines ensured.

Three mobile floating dispensaries and a water ambulance have been made available in Kuttanad, a low-lying area in Alappuzha district where intense waterlogging is a serious concern, the minister added.

