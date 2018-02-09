For 9-Year-Old Haleema, Who Needs Kidney Transplant, Help Arrives Haleema was diagnosed with the rare Nephrotic Syndrome in 2013. Her mother, Nabeesath E, has been told by doctors that the hemodialysis for her Haleema needs to be increased to thrice a week, as both her kidneys have been critically affected. The approximate cost for maintenance hemodialysis is Rs 10,000 per month and renal transplantation is Rs 300,000 at the time of surgery and 10,000 per month after that.

Share EMAIL PRINT Haleema's mother is a homemaker, devoted to meeting the needs of her daughter (NDTV) Kollam: A day after NDTV reported on how a nine-year-old girl in Kerala's Kollam needs a renal transplant for survival, some help has finally arrived for Haleema N. While her family's search for an O+ kidney donor continues, Kollam based Travancore Medical College and Hospital has offered free surgery for the visually impaired girl.



"This is to let you know that the Renal Transplant Centre of the 'Travancore Medical College & Hospital' and the 'Travancore Medicity Kidney Foundation' are willing to take up the kidney transplant cost of the child free of cost, provided there is an O+ kidney donor. We shall also be bearing all the post-surgery costs of the child for one year in respect to the renal transplant", the hospital's Chairman and Managing Trustee AA Salam mailed NDTV. Haleema was diagnosed with rare Nephrotic Syndrome



Haleema's father is a daily wager, while her mother is a homemaker, devoted to meeting the needs of her daughter.



Both Naseebath and her husband are diabetic and medically unfit to donate kidneys. "Our relatives have distanced themselves from us. I have no money to pay anyone in exchange for a kidney. I just wish someone will come ahead and donate an O+ve kidney for my daughter. There is no other way," Nabeesath says.



Haleema has been enrolled with the state organ sharing registry but parents say chances are slim due to the already long list of people waiting since years.



