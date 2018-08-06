CPM Activist Stabbed To Death In Kerala's Kasargod

Kasargod: More policemen have been deployed in the area, the police said

A 23-year-old CPM activist was stabbed to death allegedly by a BJP activist in Kerala's Kasargod district, police sources said.

"The tension began with a scuffle over selling of liquor. The accused, who has affiliation with BJP, was already present at the spot. Eventually, the CPM activist was called in there and stabbed," a police officer said.

Two of three accused have been identified, the police said. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) activist, after being stabbed, was taken to hospital, but could not be saved.

More policemen have been deployed in the area, the police said.