Open to Adani Investments: Karnataka Industries Minister

The Adani Group has major investments in Congress-ruled states like Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

In a statement that reflected investment realities, even in several opposition-ruled states, Karnataka Industries Minister MB Patil said in an interview to a private news channel that they will "give time" to the Adani group to "come up with proposals".

"We will get clarity on the extent of investments (assured in the 2022 summit) that will materialise in the next meeting (of the department). When any industrialist comes to set up an industry, we will consider their proposals. They (Adani Group) have not promised anything. We will give them time to come up with proposals," he said.

Given the campaign by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the Adani group on the Hindenburg report allegations, former BJP MLA CT Ravi claimed the Congress government in Karnataka being open to investments from the Adani Group exposes "double standards" by the Congress.

However, most Congress leaders in the state seem clear that "investments that are transparent and in the interest of the state" are welcome even "if they are from the Adani Group".

The group, which has been at the centre of a controversy, has made huge investments and business partnerships in several opposition-ruled states.

It is believed that there are several leaders within the Congress who have questioned if a strong campaign against the Adani Group will have electoral dividends.

Last year, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had showered praise on Mr Adani at the Invest Rajasthan summit, saying, "Gujarat has produced great industrialist and businessmen like Dhirubhai Ambani and Gautam bhai now".

Be it Mr Adani or Mr Ambani or Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, Rajasthan will welcome all because it wants investment and employment, he added.

Lashing out at the BJP for mocking the Congress over his remarks, he said, "It is not a private event, it is an investors' summit. Are 3,000 delegates (who attended the summit) of the Congress?"

In this backdrop, it is to be noted that in the Karnataka election campaign the Congress made a conscious effort to stay away from making the allegations against the Adani Group an important talking point.

The Karnataka government, too, is expected to woo investments, which are considered essential in the infrastructure sector, from the Adani Group.