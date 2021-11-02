BJP Wins Sindgi, Congress In Hangal In Karnataka Bypolls

Karnataka bypolls: The two assembly seats in Karnataka went to polls on October 30. (File)

In the Karnataka by-elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the Sindgi assembly constituency while the Congress claimed victory on the Hangal seat.

Bhusanur Ramesh Balappa, fielded by the BJP, won the Sindgi constituency by a margin of 31,185 votes over Congress's Ashok Mallappa Managuli.

Congress's Mane Shrinivar won the Hangal constituency by a margin of 7,373 votes over the BJP's Shivaraj Sharanappa Sajjanar.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said they expected competition in the Hangal seat.

"We hope we win both constituencies. We are leading with a good margin in Sindgi, we will definitely win there. However, in Hangal half of the votes are yet to be counted. But we are confident that we will win in Hangal as well. We expected competition in the Hangal constituency. It has always been like in this, not just this time," said Mr Bommai.

The Chief Minister's comments came after he offered prayers "bagina" to Kabini and KRS Reservoir in Beechanahalli in HD Kote of Mysuru district.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, he said, "I am very happy to offer bagina to Kabini and KRS reservoirs. It's a good sign that both the reservoirs have filled In November itself."

The two assembly seats in Karnataka went to the polls on October 30 with 28 other assembly constituencies in various states across India.

