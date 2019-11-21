Rs 5 Lakh For Family Of Journalist Who Died In Accident: BS Yediyurappa

BS Yediyurappa announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the family of the journalist.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the family of Manjunath, a journalist who died in a road accident yesterday.

Manjunath, the Haveri district correspondent of a local daily, was killed in an accident in Davangere district last night.

He was on his way to his sister's house at Holalkere on his bike when he was hit by a tractor near Kodaganuru.

According to the police, the 30-year-old journalist died on the spot.

