Ex-PM H D Deve Gowda Re-Elected As Party's National President

H D Deve Gowda was on Thursday unanimously re-elected as the national president of the Janata Dal (Secular), a post he has been holding since its inception in 1999, party sources said.

During the JD(S) national executive meet held today at JP Bhavan in the city, a decision to this effect was taken in the presence of 89-year-old H D Deve Gowda and his son and former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.

"All the executive committee members from various states unanimously decided to have Deve Gowda as the party's national president. Accordingly, he was re-elected to the top post of the party," a party office bearer told PTI.

According to him, party's state president C M Ibrahim, Kerala's Energy Minister K Krishnankutty, MLAs from Karnataka and Kerala, JD(S) presidents of 13 states, and various important office bearers were present.

