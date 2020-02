The accident took place on Wednesday evening. (Representational)

At least nine people were killed and several others injured when a bus collided with roadside boulder in Karnataka's Udupi district, the police said.

The bus was carrying about 35 passengers. They were part of a trip organised by a private company in Mysuru for its employees. The accident took place on Wednesday evening.

Police suspect failure on part of the driver to negotiate a curve might have caused the accident.