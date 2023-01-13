80-Year-Old Man, His Wife Found Dead With Throats Slit In UP Village

Forensic experts have been called to assist the probe. (Representational image)

An 80-year-old man and his wife were found with their throats slit in Fatehpur village here on Friday, with the family claiming they were killed by robbers, who even allegedly stole valuables worth Rs 10 lakh.

The value of goods stolen is yet to be ascertained, as the family members are frequently changing their version, a senior police officer said.

The victims has been identified as Chammi Lal, a grocery shop owner, and his 75 years old wife, Emarti Devi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Dhull reached the crime spot and ordered an investigation.

Forensic experts and a sniffer dog squad were also called to assist the probe and collect evidence.

Joint CP (Law and Order) Anand Prakash Tiwari told PTI that the family members told police that in the early hours of Friday about half-a-dozen robbers covering their faces with masks came on two motorcycles and attacked the family.

They overpowered the elderly couple's daughter-in-law, Sapna, and her two children at gunpoint and asked for keys, the JCP said.

When she refused to give them the keys, one of the robbers broke open the almirahs and grabbed all jewellery that was there and also about Rs 10 lakh cash, said another officer pleading anonymity.

Sapna also claimed that she somehow extricated herself from the robbers' captivity and raised an alarm, after which a few villagers gathered there.

Later, when they entered Chammi's room, they found him and his wife in a pool of blood. Sapna told police that the robbers attacked their house when her husband, Raj Kumar, had gone to his field. They also threatened to kill him if she refused to do their bidding.

"Sapna and her husband frequently changed their versions. We suspect it could be an insider's job, but it is too early to reach any conclusion," the Joint CP told PTI.

"We have found some leads that might help in cracking the case," the Joint CP said, and added the bodies have been sent for post mortem examination.