Jobs Notified By West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited

WBSEDCL Recruitment 2018 For 81 Posts

West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) has notified recruitment to Junior Executive (Finance), Assistant Manager (HR&A and F&A). A total of 81 posts have been notified by WBSEDCL. Online registration process for recruitment will begin tomorrow and interested candidates can apply latest by November 26, 2018. Candidates can submit their applications at the official website wbsedcl.in. 'Degree/Diploma/Certificate obtained by the candidates from Open School/University or through Distance Learning Mode (duly recognized by UGC/AICTE/NIOS) in prescribed lay-out of qualification are allowed,' clarifies the recruiting body regarding educational qualification.

Candidates in the age group 18-27 years can apply.

Graduates with MBA (2 years' course) / MPM (2 years' course) / MHRM (2 years' course) with major specialization in Personnel Management/ HR or Post-Graduate Degree / Diploma (2 years' course) with specialization in Personnel Management/ HR are eligible to apply.

For Assistant Manager (F&A) post, graduates who have passed final examination from Institute of Chartered Accountants of India or Institute of Cost Accountants of India or MBA (2 years') with major specialization in Finance are eligible to apply.

'Graduate in any discipline from a recognized university plus either passed in Intermediate Examination conducted by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India/Institute of Cost Accountants of India or candidates having P.G Diploma in Finance and Accounts,' can apply for Junior Executive (Finance) post.

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager (HR&A): 20 posts

Assistant Manager (F&A): 27 posts

Junior Executive (Finance): 34 posts

Click here for more Jobs News